Transplant: Season One Ratings

Originating on CTV, the Transplant TV show has already been renewed for a second season in Canada but, there’s no guarantee that the peacock network will air it. NBC licenses the series and is airing it in the fall because the production of its regular shows has been delayed. How will Transplant perform in the ratings? Will the NBC want to air season two in 2021, once the network has more of it can produce more of its own programming again? Stay tuned.

The Transplant TV show stars Hamza Haq, Laurence Leboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, Ayisha Issa, Linda E. Smith, and Torri Higginson. Doctor Bashir Hamed (Haq) is a charismatic Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine. He and his younger sister, Amira (Gulamgaus), flee their war-torn homeland and become refugees, struggling to forge a new life in Canada. When a horrific truck crash nearly kills a senior doctor right in front of him, Bash saves the doctor’s life and earns a residency in the biggest Emergency Department of the best hospital in Toronto. Through it all, Bash tries to meet the demands of his new country and a new job, while trying to pay the bills, raise his little sister and carve out a new life for them both in this unfamiliar land. .

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

