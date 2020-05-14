Transplant: NBC Acquires Canadian Medical Drama Series

Are you a fan of medical dramas? NBC just announced they’ve acquired the Canadian TV show Transplant.

The series centers on Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor with battle-tested skills in emergency medicine who fled his country with his younger sister, Amira. Together they struggle to build a new life in Canada as Bash strives to rebuild his career in medicine. The cast includes Hamza Haq, Laurence Laboeuf, John Hannah, Jim Watson, and Ayisha Issa.

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – May 14, 2020 – NBC has acquired the hit medical series “Transplant,” a major success story on Canada’s CTV network.

NBC has a long and storied history with successful medical series, including, of course, “ER” and its current hits “New Amsterdam” and “Chicago Med.”

Since the Feb. 26 premiere on CTV, Canada’s #1 broadcaster, “Transplant” has built a strong audience and is the most-watched Canadian series with total viewers this broadcast year, seeing ongoing week-over-week audience growth.

“Transplant” stars Hamza Haq (“Quantico”), Laurence Leboeuf (“The Disappearance”), John Hannah (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Jim Watson (“Mary Kills People”) and Ayisha Issa (“Polar”).

Creator Joseph Kay serves as executive producer along with Jocelyn Deschenes, Bruno Dube, Randy Lennox, Virginia Rankin, Jeremy Spry and Tara Woodbury.

Developed at CTV, “Transplant” is produced by Sphère Média Plus in association with CTV and NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. NBCUniversal Global Distribution handles worldwide distribution for the series.”