Transplant, The Voice: Tuesday NBC Shows Rescheduled Due to NFL Football

The Voice and Transplant are on the move and will air on a special night this week. The planned Thanksgiving day NFL game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens was delayed to Sunday, but then it was delayed again to Tuesday night due to positive COVID-19 results.

NBC revealed the following about the planned NFL broadcast:

“Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth will call the rescheduled Baltimore-Pittsburgh game on a national broadcast this Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Michele Tafoya is the sideline reporter.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently the only undefeated team in the NFL. Episodes of The Voice and Transplant originally scheduled for Tuesday night will now air on Thursday, December 3rd at 8:00 PM and 10:00 PM, respectively. The Voice’s episode will be the live results show for tonight’s regular Monday episode. Law & Order: SVU will air at 9:00 PM.

What do you think? Will you watch The Voice and Transplant on Thursday night?