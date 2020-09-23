How many outrageous plot twists are in the first season of the Filthy Rich TV show on FOX? As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Filthy Rich is cancelled or renewed for season two. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustration when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the first season episodes of Filthy Rich here.

A FOX Southern Gothic family drama series, the Filthy Rich TV show stars Kim Cattrall, Corey Cott, Olivia Macklin, Aubrey Dollar, Melia Kreiling, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Steve Harris, Aaron Lazar, and Gerald McRaney. The Monreaux clan is a mega-rich Southern family that’s famous for creating a wildly successful Christian television network. On the cusp of launching a digital retail arm of the company, patriarch Eugene (McRaney) dies in a plane crash. His wife, Margaret (Cattrall), is left to take charge of the family business and is seen as a bigger-than-life leader to the religious and Southern communities. Eugene’s apparent death greatly impacts Margaret and the two adult Monreaux children but the whole clan’s lives are thrown into turmoil when it’s revealed that Eugene has named three illegitimate kids in his will. With plenty of plot twists and turns — mixed in with lies, deceit, and shade from every direction — this is a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.





What do you think? Which season one episodes of the Filthy Rich TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Filthy Rich should be cancelled or renewed for a second season on FOX?