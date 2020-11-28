Filthy Rich: FOX Previews the Cancelled TV Show’s Finale

Filthy Rich is ending its run next week and the FOX network has now released a preview of the series finale. The drama was cancelled mid-way through its first season. Kim Cattrall, Corey Cott, Olivia Macklin, Aubrey Dollar, Melia Kreiling, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, Steve Harris, Aaron Lazar, and Gerald McRaney star in this series about a mega-rich Southern family who made their money via a Christian television network.

FOX revealed the following about the Filthy Rich series finale in a press release:

“In the shocking series finale, the Monreaux family finds out an explosive secret that threatens to tear them apart. Meanwhile, with Mark and Rose ready to take a serious next step in their relationship, Margaret feels compelled to intervene and protect Rose in the all-new “1 Corinthians 3:13” series finale episode of FILTHY RICH airing Monday, Nov. 30 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX.”

Check out the preview for the finale of Filthy Rich below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Filthy Rich? Will you watch the finale on Monday night on FOX?