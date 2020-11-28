Head of the Class: Isabella Gomez (One Day at a Time) to Star in HBO Max Reboot Pilot

The reboot of Head of the Class has found its teacher. Isabella Gomez, most recently seen on the reboot of One Day at a Time, has been cast in the sitcom pilot, which will land on HBO Max if ordered to series. Gomez starred as Elena Alvarez in the recently cancelled Pop TV series.

Variety revealed the following about Gomez’s role on the HBO Max reboot:

“The new version of Head of the Class is about a group of overachieving high school students who meet their greatest challenge — a teacher (Gomez) who wants them to focus less on grades and more on experiencing life. Gomez takes over the role of the teacher played in the original series by Howard Hesseman and later Billy Connolly.”

What do you think? Did you watch the original Head of the Class on ABC? Will you watch the reboot if it is ordered to series?