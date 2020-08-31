Selena + Chef: Season Two Renewal for Selena Gomez Cooking Show

Selena Gomez is going to show off more cooking! Her cooking show, Selena + Chef, has been renewed for a second season. The 10-episode first season showed her learning how to handle the kitchen while being in quarantine.

HBO Max revealed more about the renewal of Selena + Chef in a press release:

“HBO Max announced today that it has renewed Selena Gomez’s cooking show, SELENA + CHEF for a second season. Hailed by Fast Company as “delicious” and “the Quarantine comedy you’ve been dying for,” the series is executive produced by Gomez for July Moon Productions, along with executive producers Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman, and Leah Hariton on behalf of Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC). The unscripted 10-episode cooking series features the multi-platinum selling recording artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur, and philanthropist as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine. The final four episodes of its first season debuted today on the streamer and include recipes for Baja-style fried rice, buttermilk fried chicken, fried gnocchi and meatballs with brown butter sauce, pan seared Branzino with spiced tomato-coconut sauce, and even dog treats – Ginger’s peanut butter bacon dog biscuits.

Selena will continue her cooking adventures at home with a new roster of all-star chefs that will help her whip up delicious dishes. Like in its first season, each chef will highlight a different charity each episode.

“Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn. I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season,” said Gomez.

“We are thrilled to continue the culinary fun of watching Selena in the kitchen on HBO Max. From her chemistry with each master chef to those colorful knives in the first season, we can’t wait to see what delicious surprises she has in store for season two,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max.

IPC’s Aaron Saidman added, “We couldn’t be more excited to be back in the kitchen with Selena and HBO Max for another entertaining and delightful season of this unscripted, unrehearsed and very unpredictable culinary adventure.”

Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Selena, with the support of her Quaranteam, will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. In season one, they tackled everything from cooking with raw octopus, learning how to properly locate the correct oven controls, deveining shrimp at record speed, honest on-the-spot reviews from her Grandparents and best friends, and narrowly avoiding a sliced finger or two. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home.”