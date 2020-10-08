The West Wing: HBO Max Releases Reunion Trailer, Cast to Join Stephen Colbert Tomorrow

“Mr. President, welcome back.” HBO Max just released a first look at the upcoming West Wing reunion special.

Created by Aaron Sorkin, the acclaimed NBC TV show profiled the inner workings of President Jed Bartlet’s (Martin Sheen) administration. The series, which ran from 1999 to 2006, also starred Bradley Whitford, John Spencer, Richard Schiff, Janel Moloney, Allison Janney, Dule Hill, Rob Lowe, and Joshua Malina.

The cast of The West Wing is reuniting for a special episode to benefit When We All Vote. The staged theatrical special features the return of Martin Sheen, Rob Lowe, Allison Janney, Janel Moloney, Dule Hill, Richard Schiff, and Bradley Whitford. Creator Aaron Sorkin and director Thomas Schlamme also return.

The special will feature appearances by Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote debuts on HBO Max on October 15th. See the cast reunite on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this Friday, October 9th.

Take a first look and read more info below:

With less than a month remaining until the general election, HBO Max has revealed the trailer for A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, which will premiere on the platform on October 15. This timely special marks the first time in 17 years that the original cast of the Emmy®- and Peabody Award–winning hit Warner Bros. Televisiondrama series will come together with creator Aaron Sorkin and executive producer/director Thomas Schlamme for a special theatrical stage presentation of the “Hartsfield’s Landing” episode from the show’s third season. The West Wing stars Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Rob Lowe, Janel Moloney, Richard Schiff, Bradley Whitford, and Martin Sheen will reprise their roles from the episode. To support the importance of voting and to raise awareness for HBO Max’s A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote, TNT will air Friday marathons of The West Wing, starting on October 9 leading up to the general election in November with election-themed episodes. Additionally, A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote will include act breaks with guest appearances from When We All Vote co-chair Michelle Obama, President Bill Clinton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and more. The creative team and cast organized this historic production in order to raise awareness for and support the vital mission of When We All Vote, a non-profit, nonpartisan organization co-chaired by Michelle Obama which was founded to increase participation in every election in America. In honor of the special, WarnerMedia will make a donation to When We All Vote. A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote is produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Aaron Sorkin, Thomas Schlamme and Casey Patterson are the executive producers. Rob Paine is co-executive producer and Schlamme will serve as director. The production will strictly follow COVID Safe Way Forward Protocols. THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT welcomes the stars of the iconic television series “The West Wing” with a special episode, Friday, Oct. 9 (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Colbert will welcome special guests Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford and series creator Aaron Sorkin to this special hour of the #1 late night show. “The West Wing” cast members are appearing on THE LATE SHOW ahead of “‘The West Wing’ Special to Benefit When We All Vote,” a theatrical presentation of Sorkin’s season three episode titled “Hartsfield Landing” on HBO Max on Thursday, Oct. 15. “The West Wing” is one of the most critically acclaimed and heralded series in television history. Spanning seven seasons, the behind-the-scenes look at White House staffers won 27 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, two Humanitas Prizes and two Golden Globe(R) Awards, among others. In the spirit of the beloved series, the cast has chosen to reunite to support “When We All Vote,” a nonpartisan non-profit started by Michelle Obama with the mission of changing the culture around voting, with the aforementioned special ahead of the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.”

What do you think? Are you a fan of The West Wing? Will you watch the election special?