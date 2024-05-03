Night Court: Season Three; NBC Renews Sequel Comedy Series for 2024-25

Judge Stone is going to continue trying to rein in the crazies who come into her court. NBC has renewed Night Court for a third season. The second season of 13 episodes finished airing on March 26th.

A workplace comedy series, the Night Court TV show stars Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Lacretta, and John Larroquette. The new story follows Abracadabra “Abby” Stone (Rauch), a judge following in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, just as he did. To bring order and dignity to the court, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Others on the court team include Olivia (De Beaufort), the court’s officious and ambitious assistant district attorney, and Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta), the sharp-witted bailiff.

Airing primarily on Tuesday nights, the second season of Night Court averaged a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.03 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 37% in the demo and down by 25% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Of NBC’s three sitcoms, it’s the highest-rated comedy of the 2023-24 season.

The network is expected to release its 2024-25 schedule soon, with fall premiere dates following this summer.

What do you think? Have you watched the newest version of Night Court on NBC? Are you glad this show’s been renewed for a third season?

