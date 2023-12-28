Night Court: Season Three — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

How long before court is adjourned? Has the Night Court TV show been cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Night Court, season three. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A workplace comedy series airing on the NBC television network, the Night Court TV show stars Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, and John Larroquette. The new story follows Abracadabra “Abby” Stone (Rauch), a judge following in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, just as he did. To bring order and dignity to the court, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Others on the court team include Olivia (De Beaufort), the court’s officious and ambitious assistant district attorney; Neil (Talwalker), the court’s neurotic clerk; and Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta), the sharp-witted bailiff.



Season Two Ratings

The second season of Night Court averages a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.58 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 12% in the demo and down by 36% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Night Court stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of December 28, 2023, Night Court has not been cancelled or renewed for a third season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Night Court for season three? The show was successful early in its first season run and it was then renewed for a second season a couple weeks later. The ratings fell pretty quickly after that, and this series doesn’t exactly look like a hit anymore. The network co-owns the series and it has a familiar name, but I have doubts that it will be renewed for a third season. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Night Court cancellation or renewal news.



