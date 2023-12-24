Menu

Night Court: Season Two Viewer Votes

Night Court TV show on NBC: canceled or renewed for season 3?

Abby is bringing order to the court in the second season of the Night Court TV show on NBC. As we all know, the Nielsen ratings typically play a big role in determining whether a TV show like Night Court is cancelled or renewed for season three. Unfortunately, most of us do not live in Nielsen households. Because many viewers feel frustrated when their viewing habits and opinions aren’t considered, we invite you to rate all of the second season episodes of Night Court here.

An NBC workplace comedy series, the Night Court TV show stars Melissa Rauch, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar, Lacretta, and John Larroquette. The new story follows Abracadabra “Abby” Stone (Rauch), a judge following in the footsteps of her revered late father, Judge Harry Stone (Harry Anderson). She takes on the challenge of overseeing the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court, just as he did. To bring order and dignity to the court, she enlists former night court district attorney Dan Fielding (Larroquette) to serve as the court’s public defender. Others on the court team include Olivia (De Beaufort), the court’s officious and ambitious assistant district attorney; Neil (Talwalker), the court’s neurotic clerk; and Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous (Lacretta), the sharp-witted bailiff.


What do you think? Which season two episodes of the Night Court TV series do you rate as wonderful, terrible, or somewhere between? Do you think that Night Court should be cancelled or renewed for a third season on NBC?

Check out our NBC status sheet to track the peacock network’s new series pickups, renewals, and cancellations. You can find lists of cancelled shows here.



