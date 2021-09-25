Night Court: NBC Orders Sequel Series with Melissa Rauch and John Larroquette

It is time to return to Night Court. NBC has ordered a sequel series with the return of John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch taking on the judge duties. The original series aired for nine seasons on NBC between 1984 and 1992. Dan Rubin and Melissa Rauch are behind the series as executive producers.

NBC revealed more about the Night Court sequel in a press release.

“Unapologetically optimistic judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch), the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding (John Larroquette).”

A premiere date for the series will be set a later date.

