Quantum Leap: Scott Bakula Addresses Absence from NBC Sequel Series

A sequel to the beloved Quantum Leap arrives on NBC next week, and Scott Bakula has finally taken to his Instagram to share his thoughts about the new series.

The original series on NBC had Bakula’s Sam Beckett stuck traveling from body to body through time.

Raymond Lee, Caitlin Bassett, Ernie Hudson, Mason Alexander Park, and Nanrisa Lee star in the new series, which has a new doctor in charge of the Quantum Leap project, and he makes it his quest to find out what happened to Sam Beckett.

Check out Bakula’s post from Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scott Bakula (@scottbakula)

Quantum Leap arrives on NBC on Monday night.

What do you think? Are you excited about the Quantum Leap sequel on NBC?