Big Mistakes: Casting Announced for Comedy Series from Dan Levy

Big Mistakes is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has announced the cast for the new comedy from Dan Levy.

Levy, Taylor Ortega, and Laurie Metcalf will star in the series, and they are being joined by series regulars Jack Innanen, Boran Kuzum, and Abby Quinn. Elizabeth Perkins, Jacob Gutierrez, Joe Barbara, Josh Fadem, and Mark Ivanir fill out the cast in recurring roles.

The eight-episode Netflix series will tell the story of how “two deeply incapable siblings are blackmailed into the world of organized crime.”

The premiere date and additional details for Big Mistakes will be announced at a later date.

