Grace and Frankie: Season Seven; Netflix to Stream Live Table Read for Charity

Grace and Frankie fans are in for a treat. Variety reports Netflix will live stream a table read of the TV show’s season seven premiere for charity.

The comedy series stars Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda as unlikely friends who come together after their husbands announce they’re gay and in love. The cast also includes Martin Sheen, Sam Waterston, Brooklyn Decker, and June Diane Raphael.

The entire cast of Grace and Frankie will read through the series’ season seven premiere on April 9th at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT to benefit Meals on Wheels’ COVID-19 Relief Program. Afterwards, Netflix series co-creator Marta Kauffman will moderate a Q&A with the cast.

