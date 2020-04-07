Schitt’s Creek: Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara Talk About the Pop Series Ending

What’s in store for the Schitt’s Creek finale? Recently, stars Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara spoke with Variety about the end of the Pop TV show.

The Canadian comedy series followed the Roses, a wealthy family who lose everything and move to the rural community of Schitt’s Creek. The cast includes Levy, O’Hara, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Chris Elliott, Emily Hampshire, Dustin Milligan, and Sarah Levy.

The series finale of Schitt’s Creek premieres on Pop tonight, April 7th, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. So what can fans expect from the last episode? O’Hara said she cried when she read the script:

The last read-through was the last two shows. I was weeping, along with many other people around the table. People ask, “Are you sad, are you sad, are you sad?” And I would say, “I think it will hit me around March, when I’d be going back.” I watched the last episode, and then I texted Annie to say how much I loved her and Dustin in that episode, and to congratulate her. She said, “It made me teary-eyed, and I’m starting to really miss everybody.” I said, “Oh, that did it to me too!” In fact, I had a dream that night that I was crying to Annie that I wasn’t involved in her life anymore!”

And why end the show now? Levy told Variety it’s good to end while you’re at the top:

I’ve never experienced an audience so incredibly behind and in love with these characters. If you’re just looking at it as a job, it was the absolute best. You loved going into work every day with this cast, and we always had a great production team and crew. This could have gone on until the end of time. The smart thing to do is to get out while the going’s good.”

What do you think? Do you watch Schitt’s Creek? Are you excited for the finale?