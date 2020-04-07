Lights Out with David Spade: David Spade Addresses Comedy Central Cancellation

What’s next for Lights Out with David Spade? Recently, the host/comedian addressed the Comedy Central TV show’s cancellation.

The late-night talk show features celebrity interviews, monologue jokes, taped sketches, and comedic takes on the pop culture news of the day. The series premiered in July 2019.

In a recent YouTube video, Spade did confirm that Comedy Central has cancelled Lights Out with David Spade but videos will continue for at least another two weeks. See the video (Warning: NSFW) below:

What do you think? Are you a fan of Lights Out with David Spade? Do you want another season?