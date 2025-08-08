Goosebumps: Cancelled on Disney+, No Season Three for Horror Series

Goosebumps will not be returning for a third season. The horror anthology series, inspired by books by R.L. Stine, has been canceled after two seasons by Disney+.

David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Sam McCarthy, Jayden Bartels, Elijah Cooper, Galilea La Salvia, and Francesca Noel starred in season two, which used elements from several books for its plot.

Variety shared the following about the show’s cancellation:

“According to an individual with knowledge of the situation, series producer Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the show to other outlets and explore different creative directions for the IP.

The two seasons pulled in 75 million hours viewed combined in the U.S., on top of 43 million hours viewed across 16 international markets.”

What do you think? Did you watch Goosebumps on Disney+? Are you hoping another outlet picks up the series?