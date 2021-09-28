The Mysterious Benedict Society: Season Two Renewal for Disney+ Fantasy Series

The story of four special orphans will continue. Disney+ has renewed The Mysterious Benedict Society for a second season. The first season of eight episodes finished being released on August 6th. Production on season two starts in 2022.

A fantasy series, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler. The story revolves around four young and gifted orphans — kind-hearted Reynard “Reynie” Muldoon (Inscho), circus performer Kate Wetherall (DeOliveira), wild-card Constance Contriare (Kessler), and quiz show champion George “Sticky” Washington (Carr). After winning a scholarship competition, the children are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission — to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. However, the orphans soon learn things aren’t as they seem.

Here’s the second season renewal announcement from Disney+:

DISNEY+ DOUBLES DOWN ON “THE MYSTERIOUS BENEDICT SOCIETY”

The Thrilling Tony Hale and Tony Hale – Led Series Receives A Season Two Greenlight

BURBANK, Calif. (September 28, 2021) – Disney+ announced today that “The Mysterious Benedict Society” has been renewed for a second season. Based on the best-selling book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, the series follows four gifted orphans who are recruited by the eccentric Mr. Benedict. Created and written by Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavin as showrunners, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Emmy(R) award-winner Tony Hale in dual roles as twin brothers Mr. Benedict and Mr. Curtain, the series’ protagonist and antagonist, respectively. The second season will begin production in early 2022. The Disney Branded Television series is produced by 20th Television in association with Halcyon Studios a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company.

“This show has been an absolute thrill to work on and I’m so thankful to the fans and Disney for the opportunity to keep telling this incredible story,” said Hale.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to continue our journey into Trenton Lee Stewart’s witty, warm and wonderful world in a second season of ‘The Mysterious Benedict Society.’ This has already been such a special experience, thanks to our remarkable cast and collaborators. The belief that 20th Television and Disney+ have shown in our show and their commitment to its values of kindness, empathy and the celebration of different ways of being make this all very much a joy,” said Hay, Manfredi, Slavkin and Swimmer.

Based on the best-selling YA book series by Trenton Lee Stewart, season two of “The Mysterious Benedict Society” picks up as the team of four intrepid orphans reunite a year after their first mission, when they were assembled by Mr. Benedict and his cohorts to foil the nefarious “Emergency” created by Benedict’s twin brother Dr. L.D. Curtain. Now they must embark on a perilous journey, relying on wits, intellect, and empathy to try to try to stop Curtain as he shifts to a new strategy with global implications.

In addition to Hale, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” stars Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, Mystic Inscho and Marta Kessler.

Matt Manfredi and Phil Hay are writer/creator/executive producers of the series with Darren Swimmer and Todd Slavkin serving as executive producers and showrunners. Additional executive producers include Jamie Tarses, Karen Kehela Sherwood, Deepak Nayar, David Ellender, Matt Loze and James Bobin. “The Mysterious Benedict Society” is produced by 20th Television in association with Halcyon Studios a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company.

