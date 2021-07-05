Vulture Watch

Which twin can truly be trusted? Has The Mysterious Benedict Society TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on Disney+? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of The Mysterious Benedict Society, season two. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Streaming on the Disney+ subscription service, The Mysterious Benedict Society stars Tony Hale, Kristen Schaal, MaameYaa Boafo, Ryan Hurst, Gia Sandhu, Mystic Inscho, Seth B. Carr, Emmy DeOliveira, and Marta Kessler. The story revolves around four young and gifted orphans — kind-hearted Reynard “Reynie” Muldoon (Inscho), circus performer Kate Wetherall (DeOliveira), wild-card Constance Contriare (Kessler), and quiz show champion George “Sticky” Washington (Carr). After winning a scholarship competition, the children are recruited by the peculiar Mr. Benedict (Hale) for a dangerous mission — to save the world from a global crisis known as The Emergency. However, the orphans soon learn things aren’t as they seem.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 6, 2021, The Mysterious Benedict Society has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Unless they decide to publicize viewership, it is difficult to predict whether Disney+ will cancel or renew The Mysterious Benedict Society for season two. Since Disney+ isn’t ad-supported, it can take a chance on series it believes in, but sooner or later it comes down to production costs, versus viewership numbers. This show seems like a perfect fit for the Disney brand so, unless viewership is really low, I think this series will be renewed. I’ll keep my ears open and an eye out for news, and will update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on The Mysterious Benedict Society cancellation or renewal news.



The Mysterious Benedict Society Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

Explore our TV show status pages.

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that The Mysterious Benedict Society TV show will be renewed for a second season? How would you feel if Disney+ cancelled this TV series, instead?