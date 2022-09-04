Menu

Babylon 5: Sci-Fi Series Creator Says Secret Reunion Project Coming in 2023

by Regina Avalos,

Babylon 5 TV show: (canceled or renewed?)

Babylon 5 fans had some big news come from the man behind the series. J. Michael Straczynski revealed on Twitter that a secret reunion project has already been filmed with all the remaining living cast on board, per The Mary Sue.

The Babylon 5 project will arrive in 2023 after a presentation at San Diego Comic-Con next summer. Jerry Doyle, Michael O’Hare, Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Mira Fulan, and Stephen Furst starred in the original series which wrapped on TNT.

It is not known what the finished project really is. It could be a film, a documentary, or any number of things.

Check out the tweets from Straczynski below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this Babylon 5 reunion project?


