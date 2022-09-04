Babylon 5: Sci-Fi Series Creator Says Secret Reunion Project Coming in 2023

Babylon 5 fans had some big news come from the man behind the series. J. Michael Straczynski revealed on Twitter that a secret reunion project has already been filmed with all the remaining living cast on board, per The Mary Sue.

The Babylon 5 project will arrive in 2023 after a presentation at San Diego Comic-Con next summer. Jerry Doyle, Michael O’Hare, Bruce Boxleitner, Claudia Christian, Mira Fulan, and Stephen Furst starred in the original series which wrapped on TNT.

It is not known what the finished project really is. It could be a film, a documentary, or any number of things.

Check out the tweets from Straczynski below.

The great thing is that the secret B5 project isn’t one of those “maybe it’ll happen/maybe it won’t”…it’s done, it has a ’23 release date, and it’s the closest thing to the original B5 in tone of anything we’ve done since. As if no time has passed at all. 100% crescent fresh. https://t.co/5N4yRKxvvD — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) August 31, 2022

Done as in done. Finished. And all of the main B5 cast members still around participated. I can’t tell you what it is or even what form, because that announcement has to come from others, but I’m very proud of it (and Patrons will, as ever, be first to get the deets.) https://t.co/QZc0zpnY8M — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) August 31, 2022

The agonizing part is that, even though it’s finished, the project won’t be debuted until a big presentation at next year’s San Diego Comic Con, after which it will be made available. https://t.co/C6Bogv4D28 — J. Michael Straczynski (@straczynski) August 31, 2022

What do you think? Are you excited to see this Babylon 5 reunion project?