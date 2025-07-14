Rehab Addict: Season Nine; Nicole Curtis Explains Why the HGTV Series Was Shelved Mid-Season

Rehab Addict will return this fall with the rest of its ninth season, and Nicole Curtis is now explaining why she decided to air only two episodes of the four-episode season this summer. Season four follows her as she tries to renovate two properties—one in Detroit and the other in Wyoming.

She said the following with a video on her Instagram:

“I made the executive decision to shelf the rest of our new shows until Fall. I appreciate your support and understanding for the late notice. It’s just a lot of hours (my hours) to get a show on air and we (my family +me) thought -why are we giving up Summer when we have the ability to do this in the Fall ? Thank you to the powers at be at HGTV that were receptive to our idea.”

Check out her full message below. The return date for Rehab Addict will be announced later.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this HGTV series?