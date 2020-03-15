Selling the Big Easy: HGTV Series Spotlights New Orleans Real Estate Market

Selling the Big Easy is coming soon to HGTV and homebuyers will see for themselves the real estate market in New Orleans. Their guide is Brittany Picolo-Ramos. She is a New Orleans native and an expert in real estate.

Brittany said the following about the new HGTV series:

“New Orleans is my hometown. This city always makes you feel welcome with its incredible food, music and nightlife – and it’s home to the most beautiful and unique houses in America.”

Selling the Big Easy is set to premiere on Friday, April 10 at 9pm ET. Per a statement released by the network, the series “follows Brittany and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients stage and sell their homes for top dollar in the city’s vibrant real estate market. With an approachable and effervescent style, Brittany effortlessly guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting the enticing amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.”

Brittany will show off a variety of properties to viewers and homebuyers during the series.

What do you think? Will you watch this new real estate series?