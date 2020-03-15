Mysteries of the Abandoned: Science Channel Series Returns This Month

Get ready to visit more ruins and abandoned locations to find out the stories behind them. Mysteries of the Abandoned is returning with a brand new season later this month. The series comes from Like a Shot productions with Henry Scott and Bruce Burgess set to executive produce.

Viewers can check out the new season on March 26 at 9pm ET. The premiere will be a double episode titled “The World’s Strangest Disaster Zones.”

“In this special episode, sites that have been laid to waste by destructive forces take center stage, but incredible human stories of struggle and survival come to the fore. Crossing the globe, the episode features a deserted Caribbean city partly buried in a mysterious substance, Indonesian villages swallowed by the earth, Taiwanese temples turned to rubble, an American ghost-town that still burns today, and an otherworldly landscape in eastern Africa that proved too hard to tame. Some of these fell victim to the power of mother nature, yet others were brought down by the hubris of mankind. As the journey through these disaster zones unfolds, the immediate and, in some cases, global impact of these catastrophes is revealed. On the east coast of Japan a vast area that felt the full effect of a triple disaster still lies in partial lockdown. People were given just minutes to pack up and leave their homes behind with no idea when they might return. Now, those areas are explored to help unravel the story and show the incredible efforts being made to recover what has been lost. On the other side of the planet, on the edge of the arctic circle, is a town that appears perfectly normal on the surface but masks a surprising danger. It’s a place tucked away in the frozen north, yet it holds the title of the fastest-heating place on earth, and with that crown comes a deadly threat that could have far reaching consequences.”

Science Channel revealed the following details about the premiere:

