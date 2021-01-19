If We Built It Today: Season Two Coming to Science Channel This Month

If We Built It Today is returning for a second season, and the Science Channel series will continue to look at the structures of importance built in the past and see how they may have been built today. The season two premiere will explore and reimagine our nation’s capital.

Science Channel revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“What would it look like to reimagine the world’s greatest monuments and structures from throughout history? How would we go about it? What would it cost? What role do politics, science, and design play in their creation? And what elements can we take with us from past builds to ensure we are best representing these important, historically significant structures and cities today. In an all-new season of IF WE BUILT IT TODAY, experts re-imagine the world’s most impressive building projects to reveal how much time, labor, and investment would be necessary to build the most astounding structures in today’s world.

An all-new season of IF WE BUILT IT TODAY kicks off Sunday, January 24 at 8 pm ET/PT on Science Channel with a special two-hour season premiere episode. With the help of architectural experts and urban planners and developers, experts use modern engineering and the latest technology to create a 21st century blueprint for a reimagined Washington, DC. As the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial approaches, and with an election year that directed all attention to Washington, this two-hour episode explores what the future holds for the landmark-packed capital of the United States – and how its iconic collection of buildings and monuments act as the symbolic heart of a nation. Detailing the early plans for Washington DC and taking cues from evolving capital city plans from Ancient Egypt and Europe, experts survey what the capital might look like if we built it today.

Traveling to Machu Picchu and Malta, France, and beyond, viewers will discover some of the most famous places from around the world through a new lens. The Parthenon, one of the most beautiful structures globally, is also one of the most important surviving buildings of ancient Greece. But how would we go about building beautiful structures today, and how would we use science to measure that beauty?

Built in 1890, Carnegie Hall remains the crown jewel of concert halls with its incomparable acoustics and masterful construction. So how can a room that’s more than a century old, built without modern materials or technology, be so superior to later constructions? Applying ancient knowledge about the science of sound from Ancient Greece, experts explore the secrets of stadium rock and whether it’d be possible to build a modern concert hall equal to this crown jewel without powerful amplifiers or electricity.

Also this season, Hoover Dam is reimagined as an eco-friendly undertaking utilizing perpetual motion and solar power, the Titanic is rebuilt as it was imagined to be – the unsinkable ship, and Stonehenge is constructed in a world where the advantages made possible by digital technology exist at our fingertips. IF WE BUILT IT TODAY is a thoughtful exploration of what we’ve gained and lost in our race to the future and offers a new way of looking at our greatest creations from throughout history.”