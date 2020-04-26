Unearthed: Science Channel Series Returns Tonight

Unearthed is coming back to Science Channel with the first of 13 episodes later tonight. This first episode will focus on the Lost Kingdom of Babylon.

“Egypt’s Black Pyramid, Jericho’s Great Walls and New York City’s Twin Towers – these are some of the world’s most impressive structures ever built. But what went into their construction? And what did researchers uncover about their unique backstories? UNEARTHED returns to Science Channel on Sunday, April 26, at 10 PM ET/PT, and decodes the mysteries of the world’s most iconic structures and monuments from ancient to present day.

In the premiere episode, researchers explore the Lost Kingdom of Babylon – once the largest city in the world and known as the cradle of civilization. The site included some of the greatest architectural marvels ever built, including the Hanging Gardens – one of the legendary seven wonders of the world. But did Babylon’s Hanging Gardens and impressive structures really exist? And if so, what did they look like? And just how did Babylon become the largest and richest city of the ancient world? With unprecedented access to pioneering archaeology, UNEARTHED takes viewers inside a brand-new excavation site that reveals new evidence about the kingdom in its earliest times and how it grows to become a place of unbelievable wonders. Charting cutting-edge drone surveying of the city walls, researchers investigate the real size of ancient Babylon.

Each week, viewers will get to explore these unique sites and how they were built, and in some cases, lost and rediscovered with stunning CGI animation and experts revealing the latest scientific research. UNEARTHED fuses elements of engineering, history, geology and archaeology, revealing the deepest secrets of each structure.

UNEARTHED shows the future of science and technology are key to understanding our past, and without these developments, we wouldn’t be able to unravel some of the world’s greatest mysteries.”