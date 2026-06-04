Inspector Ellis: Season Two of Acorn TV Mystery Series Premieres Next Month

Inspector Ellis has set its return date. The Acorn TV series will return with its second season next month. A trailer teasing what’s next has been released.

Sharon D Clarke and Andrew Gower star in the series, which follows Detective Chief Inspector Ellis and Detective Sergeant Harper as they travel from police station to police station and help them solve their most difficult cases.

Acorn TV shared the following about the series’ return:

“AMC Global Media’s Acorn TV, the leading streamer for compelling international crime dramas and murder mysteries, today announced that the gripping hit crime drama, Inspector Ellis, returns with an all-new, four-episode second season on Monday, July 6 in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Additional episodes will premiere weekly on the platform. The riveting series stars three-time Olivier Award-winner and BAFTA Award-nominee Sharon D Clarke (Mr Loverman, Showtrial, Lost Boys & Fairies, Rocketman) as Detective Chief Inspector (DCI) Ellis, who along with her right-hand man Detective Sergeant (DS) Harper (Andrew Gower – The Winter King, Carnival Row, Outlander), fight a system rife with flaws while tackling failed investigations across the north of England. Season 2 sees DCI Ellis (Clarke), who together with her colleague DS Harper (Gower), face a new wave of fractured communities and suspicious deaths that test not only her forensic brilliance but her resilience. This season takes them from a rural village, where the suspicious death of a beloved community leader exposes long-nursed resentments, to the industrial shadow of a stoneworks, where the death of a young woman reveals a hidden network of coercion and exploitation. Every case peels back layers of silence, ambition, and betrayal. Inspector Ellis also stars Charlotte McCurry (Say Nothing, Dalgliesh) as Detective Constable (DC) Kate Trent and Allison Harding (Malpractice, Dalgliesh) as Assistant Chief Constable (ACC) Alison Leighton.”

The trailer for season two is below.

What do you think? Do you enjoy this Acorn TV series? Will you watch season two?