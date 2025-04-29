Relative Secrets: BBC America and Acorn TV Preview Genealogy Series Hosted by Jane Seymour

Relative Secrets is coming to Acorn TV and BBC America this summer, and a new preview has been released teasing the genealogy season.

The series, hosted by Jane Seymour, will explore families’ secrets in each episode. Acorn TV shared more about the series in a press release.

“BBC America and Acorn TV revealed today the premiere date, trailer and key art for Relative Secrets, an all-new unscripted series hosted by acclaimed actress and Acorn TV’s Harry Wild star, Jane Seymour (Live and Let Die, East of Eden, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman). The four-episode investigative series, part true-crime and part genealogy, premieres on Monday, June 2 at 10:00 pm ET/PT on BBC America and Acorn TV. New episodes release weekly on Mondays. Each episode in this suspenseful new series will investigate an everyday American family’s darkest mystery, aiming both to solve the mystery and explore how it shapes that family today. Colorful characters, rich cultural context and dramatic twists and turns abound in every tale, each of which connects the American family to their UK heritage. Along the way, we’ll meet charismatic heroes and terrifying villains, ranging from a 99-year-old World War II veteran who worries his absence led to the murder of his grandmother, to the daughter of a serial killer desperate to carve out her own identity from her father’s sordid past to a mother who abandoned her three children to start a new secret life. Host Seymour oversees the overall investigation in each episode, which is led by archaeologist Natasha Billson (The Great British Dig). Relative Secrets is an Acorn TV Original Series produced by Cream Productions (The Texas Cheerleader Murder Plot, History of the Sitcom, Age of Samurai, Fear Thy Neighbor and Blue Rodeo: Lost Together) for AMC Studios, who is the exclusive international distributor of the series. The series is executive produced by David Brady, Kate Harrison Karman, John Ealer and Seymour. Ealer and Series Producer Felicity Justrabo serve as series writers and directors.”

The preview for the series is below.

