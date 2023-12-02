Harry Wild: Season Three Renewal for Acorn TV Mystery Series Starring Jane Seymour

Harry Wild is not going anywhere just yet. Acorn TV has renewed the mystery series for a third season. Season two wrapped in early November.

Starring Jane Seymour, Rohan Need, and Kevin Ryan, the series follows literature professor turned private investigator Harriet “Harry” Wild (Seymour). Six episodes have been ordered for season three, with production set in Dublin, Ireland. The series will return in 2024.

Acorn TV revealed more about the series’ renewal in a press release.

“Acorn TV, AMC Networks’ acclaimed and fast-growing streaming service devoted to international mystery and dramas, today announced a season three renewal for its successful mystery series Harry Wild, starring and executive produced by Jane Seymour, which will debut on the platform next year. Season one of Harry Wild was a breakout success on Acorn TV and the sophomore season continued to be a top performer across acquisition and total streams for the service. “I am thrilled for another mystery-packed season of Harry Wild and can’t wait for our fans to see what investigations Harry and Fergus encounter in Season 3 on Acorn TV,” says Seymour. “It has been such a joy playing this multi-faceted character and returning to Ireland again to work with this talented cast and crew was fantastic.” Star and executive producer Seymour (The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman, B Positive) returns as Harriet “Harry” Wild, a retiring university literature professor who is finding herself at one of life’s crossroads. Also returning are Rohan Nedd (Whitstable Pearl) as her protégé turned partner, Fergus; Kevin Ryan (Guilt, Copper) as Harry’s son and senior police detective; Amy Huberman (Finding Joy, Striking Out) as Harry’s daughter-in-law; as well as Samantha Mumba (The Time Machine, Evolution), Paul Tylak (Kin), and Rose O’Neill. Season three picks up where season two left off with Fergus, guided by Harry, planning to contest Paula’s custody claim to Liberty. But it is not plain sailing and there are some surprises in store along the way. The agency is still as busy as ever and Harry and Fergus have to find a way to balance work and life. This time out they’re hired to prove the lead singer of Ireland’s hottest boy band didn’t kill himself, find out who decapitated a woman in a busy restaurant and served her head on a platter, discover who murdered a despotic director on the set of Ireland’s leading daytime soap opera and work out how a mystery writer managed to shoot himself in a locked panic room without a gun. Closer to home, a good friend of Harry’s calls on her for help when her estranged husband turns up dead in her fishpond and Harry and Fergus, along with Charlie, Orla and Lola, are in the midst of the action when a grieving father forces them to solve his daughter’s case. Elsewhere, love is in the air when Glenn decides the time has come to pop the question to his long-time girlfriend, the light-fingered, Petra. And while love doesn’t run so smoothly for Fergus and Lola this time out, Harry meets a charming fellow private detective and finds herself falling for him even though she’s not sure she can trust him and finds him utterly infuriating.”

The premiere date for Harry Wild season three will be announced later.

