Recipes for Love and Murder: Season Two Renewal Set for Acorn TV Mystery Series

Recipes for Love and Murder is returning for a second season. Acorn TV has renewed the mystery series, which will start filming this spring.

Starring Maria Doyle Kennedy, Tony Kgoroge, Elton Landrew, Arno Greeff, Jennifer Steyn, and Lee Duru, the series follows a former recipe columnist turned advice columnist as she gets sucked into a murder investigation when a woman who asked for her help ends up dead.

Acorn TV revealed the following about the plot of the series:

“When the local newspaper cuts her recipe column, Tannie Maria (Kennedy) lobbies to take on the role of advice columnist. Things take an unexpected turn when a correspondent who writes to Maria about her abusive husband is found dead. Maria’s worlds collide as she begins working through her own mysterious past trying to solve the case. Maria joins forces with a local, risk-taking, rookie journalist, and sometimes rival, Jessie September (newcomer Kylie Fisher), to investigate the murder and catch the killer — before the local police find more victims. But will they make too many enemies in the process and risk the perpetrator catching them first? Meanwhile, Maria comforts her readers by blending experiential advice with soothing recipes – truly chicken soup for the soul.”

Acorn TV announced the renewal of the mystery series on X.

We are thrilled to announce Recipes For Love And Murder has been renewed for Season 2 and will begin filming in South Africa in 2024! We can’t wait to see what Tannie Maria cooks up in S2 🍰 pic.twitter.com/UYFaDd0XWD — Acorn TV (@AcornTV) November 13, 2023

