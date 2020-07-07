Menu

Cancelled or Renewed? Status of PBS TV Shows

PBS TV shows: canceled or renewed?Which PBS TV shows have been cancelled? How many episodes are there this season? Has a series already been renewed for next season? Below, you’ll find a list of PBS’ recent/current/upcoming scripted TV shows and their current status.

What do you think? Which PBS shows are your favorites? Which TV shows are you hoping will be renewed for another season? Any you'd like to see cancelled?



Karen Holler
Karen Holler

Will Saniton have a continuation?

March 24, 2020 6:31 pm
Brenda Faye
Brenda Faye

Will Lawrence Well come back on?

March 10, 2020 8:49 pm
Mary
Mary

Please bring back Home Fires, Unforgotten and My Mother and Other Strangers. Such great shows!

February 29, 2020 5:00 pm
Shelley
Shelley

Would really love My Mother and Other Strangers and Home Fires to be continued!! A Larkrise to Candleford Christmas Special (Cast Reunion) would be kind of cool! Love Poldark (only want it to come back if all of the books can be covered —they are soooo goood!)

January 9, 2020 9:00 pm
