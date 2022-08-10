Password: Season Two — Has the NBC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Has the Password TV show been cancelled or renewed for a second season on NBC?



Airing on the NBC television network, the Password TV series is a word guessing competition that is based on a television format that debuted in 1961. In this game, contestants from across the country and all walks of life are partnered with celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. In addition to new contestants, in this incarnation, players from the 1980s versions return to see if they still have what it takes. Celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues. The contestant that wins two of three rounds, moves onto the bonus round, where a contestant can take home a $25,000 prize. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon is a recurring celebrity player. Other celebrities include Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove, and Meghan Trainor.



The first season of Password averages a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 4.21 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Password stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



As of August 10, 2022, Password has not been cancelled or renewed for a second season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Password for season two? Password has been around for decades and is also a relatively inexpensive show to produce. The network has a long-standing relationship with NBC so I suspect that Password has a very good chance of being renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Password cancellation or renewal news.



