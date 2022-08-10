Password: Season One Ratings

The original Password TV show debuted in 1961 and has amassed more than 3,500 episodes across various incarnations on ABC, CBS, and NBC. Now, the series is back and, for the first time, in primetime on the peacock network. Will this version have a long or short run? Will Password be cancelled or renewed for season two? Stay tuned.

A classic game show revival, the Password TV series is a word-guessing competition. In this game, contestants from across the country and all walks of life are partnered with celebrities to face off in the ultimate game of words. In addition to new contestants, in this incarnation, players from the 1980s versions return to see if they still have what it takes. Celebrity/contestant duos compete for cash prizes by guessing a secret password using just one-word clues. The contestant that wins two of three rounds, moves onto the bonus round, where a contestant can take home a $25,000 prize. The show is hosted by Keke Palmer and Jimmy Fallon is a recurring celebrity player. Other celebrities include Yvette Nicole Brown, Tony Hale, Jon Hamm, Chelsea Handler, Heidi Klum, Joel McHale, Chrissy Metz, Martin Short, J.B. Smoove, and Meghan Trainor.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



