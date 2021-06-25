Making It: Season Three Ratings

The ratings for this creative competition series have never been very high but then, the NBC show doesn’t seem like it’s very expensive to produce either. How long will it survive? Will Making It be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

Making It is executive produced and hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Expert judges Dayna Isom Johnson and Simon Doonan return, along with woodshop master Jimmy DiResta. Season three celebrates how “making” brings together friends, neighbors, and families with a new group of the country’s most talented makers. From a retired professional baseball player to a taxidermist, these DIYers bring skill and heart as they create with mediums ranging from food to felt while sharing their unique stories and what drove them to pursue their passion for all things handmade. The winners move on to the next round of the competition and, in the end, one contestant will be crowned “Master Maker”.

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

6/25 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season two of Making It on NBC averaged a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.48 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). Early fast affiliate ratings (estimates) are indicated with an “*”. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though other economic factors are involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Making It TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?