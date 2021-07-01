Vulture Watch

Has the Making It TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on NBC?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Making It is executive produced and hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman. Expert judges Dayna Isom Johnson and Simon Doonan return, along with woodshop master Jimmy DiResta. Season three celebrates how “making” brings together friends, neighbors, and families with a new group of the country’s most talented makers. From a retired professional baseball player to a taxidermist, these DIYers bring skill and heart as they create with mediums ranging from food to felt while sharing their unique stories and what drove them to pursue their passion for all things handmade. The winners move on to the next round of the competition and, in the end, one contestant will be crowned “Master Maker”.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Making It averages a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.09 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 22% in the demo and down by 16% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Making It stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of July 1, 2021, Making It has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Making It for season four? This competition series comes from NBC vets Poehler and Offerman and doesn’t seem very expensive to produce. The traditional ratings aren’t great but I think this show will stick around for at least another year. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Making It cancellation or renewal news.



