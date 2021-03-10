Vulture Watch

Airing on the NBC television network, Making It comes from executive producers Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, who also host the show. Each episode revolves around a central theme with the Maker contestants completing two crafts based on current trends in DIY and anchored in America’s love for all things handmade. The first challenge, a “faster-craft,” gives the Makers a limited time to execute their personal take on each theme. Next is the more in-depth “master craft” which challenges each Maker to display their respective expertise while combining originality, imagination, and quality finishing. The winners move on to the next round of the competition and, in the end, one contestant will be crowned “Master Maker”. Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson return as expert judges.



The second season of Making It averaged a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.48 million viewers. Compared to season one, that’s down by 457% and 38%, respectively. Find out how Making It stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



Will NBC cancel or renew Making It for season three? The ratings were low in season one and were much lower in season two. My sense is that this show doesn’t cost much to produce and the peacock network wants to make it an annual holiday season tradition. It also doesn’t hurt that it’s hosted by two NBC sitcom veterans. So, based on the numbers, it could easily be cancelled but, I’m thinking that it will be renewed. I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Making It cancellation or renewal news.

1/11/20 update: NBC has renewed Making It for a third season.



