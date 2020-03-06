Vulture Watch

What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes. In season 11, guest stars include Matt Bomer, Vanessa Bayer, Blythe Danner, Joel McHale, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Patton Oswalt, Livia Trevino, Demi Lovato, Billie Lourd, Ryan Phillippe, Gus Kenworthy, Chris Parnell, and Ali Wentworth. The comedy centers on a group of NYC best friends — gay lawyer Will Truman (McCormack); interior designer Grace Adler (Messing); socialite Karen Walker (Mullally); and self-absorbed Jack McFarland (Hayes).



Season 11 Ratings

The 11th season of Will & Grace is averaging a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.21 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 36% and 27%, respectively. Find out how Will & Grace stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Will & Grace is ending so there won’t be a 12th season, at least for now. Stay tuned for further updates.

Telly’s Take

There’s no need to worry about Will & Grace being cancelled since we already know this is the final season. Could there be another revival or reunion someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Will & Grace cancellation or renewal news.



