Has the Will & Grace TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a 12th season on NBC?
What’s This TV Show About?
Airing on the NBC television network, Will & Grace stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally, and Sean Hayes. In season 11, guest stars include Matt Bomer, Vanessa Bayer, Blythe Danner, Joel McHale, Brian Jordan Alvarez, Patton Oswalt, Livia Trevino, Demi Lovato, Billie Lourd, Ryan Phillippe, Gus Kenworthy, Chris Parnell, and Ali Wentworth. The comedy centers on a group of NYC best friends — gay lawyer Will Truman (McCormack); interior designer Grace Adler (Messing); socialite Karen Walker (Mullally); and self-absorbed Jack McFarland (Hayes).
Season 11 Ratings
The 11th season of Will & Grace is averaging a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.21 million viewers. Compared to season 10, that’s down by 36% and 27%, respectively. Find out how Will & Grace stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
Telly’s Take
There’s no need to worry about Will & Grace being cancelled since we already know this is the final season. Could there be another revival or reunion someday? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Will & Grace cancellation or renewal news.
What do you think? Are you sorry that the Will & Grace TV show won’t be renewed for a 12th season?
I have always loved Will and Grace,cracks me up everytime.
Jack is hilarious and his fiance in the show is funny too,nice
to watch something sometimes that is just funny ,you can forget
about the seriousness of life for a few minutes.Sad to see it go,maybe they will
rethink it. 🙁
I’m not a fan of this TV show. I don’t care if it’s canceled. Just about anything else would be better.
Nope, glad it’s over, it got way off track, it used to be funny back in the day, now it’s all political. Sick of tv shows being political.
In the past, it was more hidden. Now it’s just in your face. I just can’t take their leftist garbage. This show should have never been brought back.