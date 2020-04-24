Peaky Blinders: Season Six; Stephen Graham to Join BBC and Netflix Series

Stephen Graham is back in the world of gangsters. Deadline reports the Boardwalk Empire star has joined season six of the Netflix/BBC TV show Peaky Blinders.

The British drama centers on a gang living and operating in 1920s Birmingham, England. The cast includes Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Finn Cole, Jack Rowan, and Aiden Gillen.

Apparently, Graham was supposed to start filming on season six of Peaky Blinders before production the Netflix/BBC series was shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic. He recently told the Pound for Pound podcast:

I was supposed to be starting Peaky Blinders but that has been put on hold indefinitely. My agent spent a lot of time putting that together.”

It’s unclear what role Graham will be playing on Peaky Blinders. A premiere date for season six has not yet been released.

