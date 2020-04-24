Blindspot: Season Five; NBC Postpones Final Season Launch for a Week

Fans of Blindspot will have to wait a little longer. NBC just announced they’ve postponed the TV show’s fifth and final season premiere.

The drama series stars Jaimie Alexander as Jane Doe, a woman who is found with no memory and covered in mysterious tattoos. FBI Agent Kurt Weller (Sullivan Stapleton) and his team work to decipher her intricate tattoos. Despite a web of conspiracy and corruption, they begin to uncover the clues therein, as well as Jane’s identity.

Instead of April 30th (as previously announced) the fifth and final season of Blindspot will now launch on May 7th at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Read more info from NBC below:

Due to the recent addition of “A Parks and Recreation Special” to the NBC schedule, the following timeslot changes have occurred: · “Council of Dads” will now air its second episode on Thursday, April 30 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. · An encore of the pilot will air an hour earlier at 9 p.m. · Going forward, the series will air at 8 p.m. Thursdays beginning May 7. · “Blindspot” will now premiere its fifth and final season on Thursday, May 7 at 9 p.m. and continue in that timeslot.”

What do you think? Do you watch Blindspot? How do you want the series to end?