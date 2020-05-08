Vulture Watch

Where will Jane Doe’s story end? Has the Blindspot TV show been cancelled? Renewed for a sixth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Blindspot, season six. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the NBC television network, Blindspot stars Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, Ennis Esmer, and Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio. After amnesiac “Jane Doe” (Alexander) is found in Times Square, FBI Agent Kurt Weller (Stapleton) and his team work to decipher her intricate tattoos. Despite a web of conspiracy and corruption, they begin to uncover clues, as well as Jane’s identity. In the fifth and final season, the team is on the run. Jane and the surviving members of the former FBI taskforce race against the clock to clear their names.



Season Five Ratings

The fifth season of Blindspot averages a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.013million viewers. Compared to season four, that’s down by 35% in the demo and down by 23% in viewership. Find out how Blindspot stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S Blindspot is ending so, there won’t be a sixth season. Could it be revived someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder if NBC will cancel or renew Blindspot for season six. The network has already announced that season five is the end of the line. Could some of the characters return one day? Subscribe for free alerts on Blindspot cancellation or renewal news.



Blindspot Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Blindspot‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you think that the Blindspot TV show should have been renewed for a sixth season on NBC?