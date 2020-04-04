Menu

Blindspot: Is the NBC TV Show Cancelled or Renewed for Season Five?

by Telly Vulture

Blindspot TV show on NBC: canceled or season 5? (release date); Vulture Watch

The Television Vulture is watching the Blindspot TV show on NBCIs Jane Doe’s journey at its end? Has the Blindspot TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Blindspot, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?   
 

What’s This TV Show About?

An NBC action thriller, Blindspot stars Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, and Ennis Esmer. After amnesiac “Jane Doe” (Alexander) is found in Times Square, FBI Agent Kurt Weller (Stapleton) and his team work to decipher her intricate tattoos. Despite a web of conspiracy and corruption, they begin to uncover the clues therein, as well as Jane’s identity. As season four of the crime drama kicks off, the FBI team hunts a dangerous enemy operative, and a deadly new foe emerges.
 

Season Four Ratings

The fourth season of Blindspot averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 24% and 15%, respectively. Find out how Blindspot stacks up against other NBC TV shows.
 

O   F   F   I   C   I   A   L          S   T   A   T   U   S
On May 10, 2019, Blindspot was renewed for a fifth and final season which will debut on April 30, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.
 
Telly’s Take

Will NBC cancel or renew Blindspot for season five? Based on last year’s performance, it could easily have been cancelled. Instead, it was renewed after the network negotiated a reduction in its licensing fee, so that it would remain profitable. It almost always comes down to money, so a fifth season renewal will depend in part on whether Warner Bros. and NBC can come to a deal that makes more sense than selling a somewhat smaller syndication package. Recently, NBC pulled the series for May sweeps so that may be a sign that the show is done. I’ll update this page with any new breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Blindspot cancellation or renewal news.

5/10/2019 Status Update: Blindspot has been renewed for season five — a final season. Details here.
 

What do you think? Should the Blindspot TV show have been renewed for a fifth and final season? Had it been up to you, would you have cancelled this NBC TV show, or would it continue even longer?



Mary Lou
Reader
Mary Lou

i agree we need closure and blowing up the team is not it!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
March 29, 2020 9:59 am
Carolyn
Reader
Carolyn

Please, please keep Blindspot on. Keep it long enough to bring closure and a sensible ending to all of the characters and storylines that are open as of the last show in 2019.

Carolyn

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
January 19, 2020 4:12 am
Karen
Reader
Karen

My husband and I are just finishing season 3 we are watching on hulu and we are getting nervous that we will run out of episodes, really enjoying it please don’t just stop in the middle of a story let us know how everyone ends up, or why should we even start season 4

Vote Up0-1Vote Down Reply
January 9, 2020 7:30 am
Terry
Reader
Terry

Yes, Blindspot should be renewed and continue. Great story and very enjoyable to watch. Please keep this series going.

Vote Up3-2Vote Down Reply
September 30, 2019 6:08 pm
Lex
Reader
Lex

Love this show! I would’ve been so sad if it didn’t come back!

Vote Up2-1Vote Down Reply
September 30, 2019 4:53 pm
Amy
Reader
Amy

I don’t know why when there’s a great show that has the story line to continue on is threatened. Is it because of the thought the there is a true story out there. The actors are really great and I know everyone moves on to different things and places. Please don’t cancel. It’s really hard to get a show that doesn’t leave you wanting to see what else is new.

Vote Up2-3Vote Down Reply
September 16, 2019 10:04 pm
Debbie
Reader
Debbie

Please do not cancel Blindspot!! I love the show, and there is so much more to explore with the characters. Ya left us hanging with an explosion in the cabin!!!! When does it come back on???? I can,t wait!!!!

Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
September 4, 2019 7:37 pm
Lynda McDonald
Reader
Lynda McDonald

Please do not cancel Blindspots. My husband got me interested in it and I have fallen in love with the show. I have my ideas how they get out of that cabin. I simply can not wait for it to come on again. Just tell me when and where.

Vote Up8-3Vote Down Reply
August 6, 2019 3:22 pm
Teresa
Reader
Teresa

I love it. I have been watching from day one. There are parts that willl blow your mind.. Can’t wait to see more. Please . Dont ever take it off…

Vote Up4-2Vote Down Reply
August 14, 2019 10:22 pm
