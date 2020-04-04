Vulture Watch

Is Jane Doe’s journey at its end? Has the Blindspot TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fifth season on NBC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Blindspot, season five. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



An NBC action thriller, Blindspot stars Sullivan Stapleton, Jaimie Alexander, Rob Brown, Audrey Esparza, Ashley Johnson, and Ennis Esmer. After amnesiac “Jane Doe” (Alexander) is found in Times Square, FBI Agent Kurt Weller (Stapleton) and his team work to decipher her intricate tattoos. Despite a web of conspiracy and corruption, they begin to uncover the clues therein, as well as Jane’s identity. As season four of the crime drama kicks off, the FBI team hunts a dangerous enemy operative, and a deadly new foe emerges.



The fourth season of Blindspot averaged a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.78 million viewers. Compared to season three, that’s down by 24% and 15%, respectively. Find out how Blindspot stacks up against other NBC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S On May 10, 2019, Blindspot was renewed for a fifth and final season which will debut on April 30, 2020. Stay tuned for further updates.

Will NBC cancel or renew Blindspot for season five? Based on last year’s performance, it could easily have been cancelled. Instead, it was renewed after the network negotiated a reduction in its licensing fee, so that it would remain profitable. It almost always comes down to money, so a fifth season renewal will depend in part on whether Warner Bros. and NBC can come to a deal that makes more sense than selling a somewhat smaller syndication package. Recently, NBC pulled the series for May sweeps so that may be a sign that the show is done. I’ll update this page with any new breaking developments. Subscribe for free updates on any Blindspot cancellation or renewal news.

5/10/2019 Status Update: Blindspot has been renewed for season five — a final season. Details here.



