Ellen, Wendy Williams: Daytime Talk Shows to Return on Monday

Daytime viewers will have a bit more to watch starting Monday. The Ellen Degeneres Show and The Wendy Williams Show are returning on Monday with episodes filmed from home. The Rachael Ray Show will also air two new episodes next week, per Deadline.

Ellen said the following about the return of her show:

“Since going into quarantine two weeks ago, I’ve been doing my show at home every day. But only for Portia. Starting Monday, you’ll be able to see it too, and I can’t wait.”

Fans will see interviews with Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend on Ellen.

Wendy is also airing segments taped from her home in New York City. She said the following:

“I may not be in my purple chair, and it may not look the same but I’m very excited to get back to my Wendy Watchers … there’s so much uncertainty in all of our worlds right now and we need each other!”

What do you think? Are you glad to see the daytime talk shows starting to return?