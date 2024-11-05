Heartbreak High: Season Three; Production Begins on Netflix Drama’s Final Episodes

Production has begun on the third and final season of Heartbreak High. Netflix renewed the series, created by Hannah Carroll Chapman, for season three in May.

Ayesha Madon, Chloe Hayden, Thomas Weatherall, James Majoos, Asher Yasbincek, Will McDonald, Gemma Chua-Tran, Sherry-Lee Watson, Bryn Chapman Parish, Josh Heuston, Brodie Townsend, Chika Ikogwe, and Rachel House star in the series, which follows the students at the fictional Hartley High School in Australia. Season three will see the students prepare for graduation.

Netflix revealed the following about season three:

“In Season 3, it’s time for Hartley High’s graduating class to say ‘goodbye’ to school, and ‘hello’ to adulthood! Yet when a revenge prank goes horribly wrong, Amerie and her friends must cover up their secret or risk losing everything.”

The premiere date for the final season will be announced later. Check out the production announcement below.

HEARTBREAK HIGH SEASON 3 IS NOW IN PRODUCTION pic.twitter.com/uxdYjchVbm — Netflix (@netflix) November 4, 2024

What do you think? Are you a fan of this Netflix series? Will you be sad to see it end?