The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Season Three Teaser Released for AMC Spin-Off Series

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon wrapped its second season on AMC over the weekend, and fans received their first look at season three of The Walking Dead spin-off series. A short teaser trailer was released showing the continued adventures of Daryl and Carol as they try to find their way back home. Filming for season three has already begun.

New series regulars Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, and Alexandra Masangkay will join Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride for season three as the pair travels through Spain. Candela Saitta, Hugo Arbués, Greta Fernández, Gonzalo Bouza, Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman, Cuco Usín, and Stephen Merchant also appear in the season.

AMC revealed the following about season three of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon:

“Season three will follow Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

The teaser trailer for season three is below. The premiere date will be announced later.

