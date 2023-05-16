Fear the Walking Dead: Season Eight Ratings



We don’t have to wonder if Fear the Walking Dead will be cancelled or renewed for a ninth season since AMC has already announced that season eight is the end. Could the show or surviving characters return someday? Stay tuned.

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Rubén Blades, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, and Zoey Merchant. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional, blended family searching for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. The eighth season begins after Morgan (James) and Madison’s (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE do not go as planned. Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE’s cynical rule. Demoralized and dejected, they realize that the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo (Merchant).

The ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances for survival. This chart will be updated as new ratings data becomes available.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated chart, please try reloading the page or view it here.

For comparisons: Season seven of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC averaged a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 814,000 viewers.

Note: Fast affiliate ratings are indicated with an “*”. Otherwise, these are the final national ratings which include all live+same day viewing and DVR playback through 3:00 AM. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled.



What do you think? Do you like the Fear the Walking Dead TV series on AMC? Should it have been renewed for a ninth season?