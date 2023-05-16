Fear the Walking Dead: Season Nine — Has the AMC TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed?

Vulture Watch

An unlikely person may hold the key to the survivors’ future. Has the Fear the Walking Dead TV show been cancelled or renewed for a ninth season on AMC? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Fear the Walking Dead, season nine. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

A post-apocalyptic horror drama series airing on the AMC cable channel, the Fear the Walking Dead TV show stars Lennie James, Kim Dickens, Rubén Blades, Colman Domingo, Danay García, Jenna Elfman, Karen David, Austin Amelio, Christine Evangelista, and Zoey Merchant. The show’s story begins in Los Angeles with a dysfunctional, blended family searching for a safe haven in a horrifying new reality. The eighth season starts after Morgan’s (James) and Madison’s (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE do not go as planned. Morgan, Madison, and the others they brought to the island live under PADRE’s cynical rule. Demoralized and dejected, they realize that the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan’s daughter, Mo (Merchant).



Season Eight Ratings

The eighth season of Fear the Walking Dead averages a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 556,000 viewers. Compared to season seven, that’s down by 42% in the demo and down by 32% in viewership in the live+same day ratings (which includes DVR playback through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. Though there can be other economic factors involved, the higher-rated shows usually get renewed and the lower-rated ones get cancelled. Find out how Fear the Walking Dead stacks up against other AMC TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

Fear the Walking Dead is ending, so there won’t be a ninth season. Could the series return someday? Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to receive updates about this TV show automatically?

Telly’s Take

We don’t have to wonder about the fate of Fear the Walking Dead on AMC. We already know that season eight is the end. Could some of the characters return someday? Subscribe for free alerts on Fear the Walking Dead cancellation or renewal news.



Fear the Walking Dead Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Fear the Walking Dead‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you believe the Fear the Walking Dead TV show should have been renewed for a ninth season, or is season eight a good place to end this AMC series?