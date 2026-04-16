The Quiz with Balls: Season Three Ratings

In its first two seasons, The Quiz with Balls performed pretty well in the ratings for FOX during the summer months. Still, there was a significant drop in the numbers between the two seasons. Will the ratings continue to fall in year three? Will The Quiz with Balls be cancelled or renewed for season four? Stay tuned.

A trivia game show, The Quiz with Balls TV series is hosted by Jay Pharoah. In each episode, two families compete for a big cash prize in a “battle of the balls.” While standing on a high platform over a glistening pool of water, they must work together as they face multiple-choice questions. Each answer is allocated to a spot with a giant ball positioned up behind it. If the correct answer is chosen, the ball rolls down and stops just before colliding with the corresponding player. If the answer is incorrect, the massive ball rapidly descends and mercilessly launches the family member into the pool below. The more players each team loses, the more difficult the questions get. The longer they last, the more money the family banks, until one “dry” family member plays the final round for the $100,000 grand prize.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

4/15 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

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For comparisons: Season two of The Quiz with Balls on FOX averaged a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 1.36 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of April 16, 2026, The Quiz with Balls has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like The Quiz with Balls TV series on FOX? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a fourth season?