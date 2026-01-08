The Wall: Season Six Ratings

The fifth season of this NBC series ran for 20 episodes and was spread across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 TV seasons. The show is often used to fill in extra timeslots on the network’s schedule but is that enough to keep it on the air? Will The Wall be cancelled or renewed for season seven? Stay tuned.

A game show, The Wall TV series is hosted by Chris Hardwick. The competition series follows pairs of players as they pursue a cash prize of up to $12 million. When a team correctly answers a trivia question, a green ball drops from the top of the grid-like wall and bounces randomly toward the bottom of the four-story high structure. At the bottom of the wall, the ball will land in one of many slots, each with a value of $1 to $1 million. That value is added to the team’s total winnings. If the team misses a question, a red ball descends toward a random slot. The resulting amount is then deducted from the team’s total. Players need answers and lucky bounces to win a big cash prize in this game.

Nielsen Ratings

The Nielsen ratings are typically the best indication of a show’s chances of staying on the air. The higher the ratings, the better the chances of survival. This chart is updated as new ratings data becomes available.

1/7 update: You can see the latest night’s ratings in context.

For comparisons: Season five of The Wall on NBC averaged a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 2.11 million viewers.

Note: These are the final national ratings, including all live+same day viewing and DVR playback (through 3:00 AM). While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but typically the higher-rated series are renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled.



TV SHOW STATUS As of January 8, 2026, The Wall has not been cancelled or renewed for a seventh season. Stay tuned for further updates.

What do you think? Do you like the The Wall TV series on NBC? Should it be cancelled or renewed for a seventh season?