Expedition Files: Season Four; Discovery Channel Releases Premiere Date & Trailer for Josh Gates Series

Get ready to join Josh Gates on a new season of Expedition Files. The Discovery Channel has announced the premiere date for season four of the series, along with a trailer.

This season, Gates will explore the history of John Wilkes Booth and more. Discovery Channel shared the following about the upcoming season:

“Explorer and esteemed storyteller Josh Gates plunges back into the archives of the past to uncover jaw-dropping new evidence behind the world’s most notorious mysteries in EXPEDITION FILES, returning with a brand-new season on Wednesday, April 1 at 9pm ET/PT on Discovery Channel. From long-whispered conspiracies to chilling revelations, the new season takes viewers on a pulse-pounding journey through time as Gates reexamines legends we thought we knew. From a shocking theory behind the fate of Lincoln assassin John Wilkes Booth and the elusive origin of the terrifying Anthrax attacks that paralyzed America, to bloodcurdling evidence behind the mysterious death of the real-life Dracula, EXPEDITION FILES shares fresh research and provocative new theories that challenge the narrative of these legendary tales. In the season premiere, Josh Gates explores mind-blowing theories behind three mysteries woven into the fabric of American history: what really happened to USS Scorpion, an American Navy submarine that suddenly vanished during the height of the Cold War; the myth-busting truth behind Revolutionary War legend Paul Revere’s famous midnight ride; and a shocking theory surrounding America’s most infamous assassin – John Wilkes Booth – that suggests he might have escaped justice and met a far stranger fate than the one recorded in history books. Later this season, Gates: Examines a startling discovery in the mountains of Turkey that some believe proves the story of Noah’s Ark and the Biblical flood Investigates the deadly final frozen days of the Donner Party, a group of American Pioneers trapped by brutal storms in the Sierra Nevada Unearths new discoveries from a top-secret, long-abandoned Cold War missile base now emerging from melting Arctic ice Declassifies the truth behind America’s secret psychic spy program Uncovers a long-buried betrayal behind the murder of mob boss Bugsy Siegel Explores new archaeological evidence that sheds light on ancient Rome’s legendary rebel Spartacus Unpacks details behind the dramatic fall of the Knights Templar, a powerful medieval order, that suggests they may have been framed to eliminate a dangerous rival … and more.”

The season four trailer is below.

