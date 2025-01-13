Puppy Bowl: 21st Annual Event to Air on Multiple Outlets Next Month

Get ready for a brand-new Puppy Bowl. The annual event will air its 21st episode next month on various outlets, including Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and Max. There will be 142 puppies featured during the 3-hour event.

A trailer teasing the event, which helps puppies find homes and promotes animal adoption, has also been released.

Animal Planet shared the following about the event:

Puppy Bowl, the original and longest running call-to-adoption television event, returns for the 21st year on Sunday, February 9 at 2:00PM ET/11:00AM PT and will be simulcast across Animal Planet, Discovery, TBS, truTV, Max and discovery+.

The annual three-hour television event will feature 142 rescue puppies from 80 shelters across 40 states – and two countries – as they compete in the cutest competition of the year. With more puppies than ever before, Puppy Bowl XXI will highlight their inspiring journeys from birth to adoption, as well as the tremendous dedication of the rescues and shelters that help find animals their forever homes.

“Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl serves as an annual pop culture programming event that continues to expand in reach, awareness and of course, puppies, every year,” said Howard Lee, Chief Creative Officer of U.S. Networks and President of Discovery Networks. “Win or lose, Puppy Bowl XXI will have the cutest players in the game on Sunday, February 9 and will inspire families across the country to adopt a new furry friend.”

The game kicks off when Puppy Bowl referee Dan Schachner blows the whistle and the PEDIGREE(R) Starting Lineup players take the field at PROGRESSIVE(R) Stadium. Julep, the first-ever St. Bernard-mix, and Smoosh, the only Pekingese to compete in the games, will head up Team Fluff while Mr. Pickles, a Pug-Chihuahua from Dallas, and Tuani, a Chihuahua-German shepherd who traveled all the way from Nicaragua, will look to bring Team Ruff to victory. The two teams will go head-to-head on the gridiron in hopes of bringing home the Walmart(R) “Lombarky” trophy and see which puppy player has what it takes to be named the MVP (Most Valuable Puppy) and win the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. Underdog Award.

Eleven inspiring special needs dogs, including Jolene, an American Pit bull terrier-mix competing in a wheelchair, and Sprinkle, a blind and hearing-impaired Australian shepherd-mix, will take the field, giving it their all and not letting their disabilities slow them down.

Interspersed with extended puppy play, star matchups and behind-the-scenes moments are the SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC. “Pup Close and Personal” segments, sharing the backstories of some of the all-star athletes. Dan Smyers, from superstar country duo Dan + Shay, will bring a rescue puppy from Wags & Walks Nashville backstage at one of his concerts for some socialization and to boost their chances of being adopted. Additionally, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and his girlfriend, Nani, will visit The Humane Society of Greater Kansas City, where they’ll meet Parsnip, a rescue Pit bull-mix about to compete in the games. Derrick and Nani spend time helping train Parsnip and detailing the kind of home that will be a good fit for him. For more “Pup Close and Personal” stories featured in Puppy Bowl XXI, please click HERE.

One incredible pup who displays “super” abilities will be presented with the Krypto Super Play award. Audiences can catch a special sneak peek of Superman within Puppy Bowl before its theatrical release on July 11, 2025. During the game, writer and director James Gunn will deliver a special message with his dog Ozu, who serves as the inspiration for the character Krypto in DC Studios’ Superman.

Fan-favorite returning elements include the Adoptables segments featuring puppies – and a few kittens – that will be available for adoption during the game, sportscasters Steve Levy and Taylor Rooks providing play-by-play commentary, the Wisdom Panel(TM) pet DNA test results to help provide insights into each player’s breed mix and other unique traits, the Kitty Halftime Show presented by ARM & HAMMER(TM) Hardball(TM) and much more.

Before the big game, the brand-new Puppy Bowl XXI Kickoff will air at 1PM ET/ 10AM PT on Animal Planet. Ten puppy prospects from across the country will engage in practice drills and show off their moves in the first ever Puppy Combine. Each pup will compete to be selected as the top pick in the Puppy Bowl Draft and join the Team Ruff and Team Fluff rosters. The show will also check in with BISSELL(R) and the BISSELL Pet Foundation(R) to see how they are continuing to make an impact with their lifesaving efforts and as they prepare to send Trixie from their partner shelter, Little Traverse Bay Humane Society, to compete in Puppy Bowl XXI.

Keep checking PuppyBowl.com for more information on the participating pups, the full photo gallery, and to vote on which pup you want to win the Pupularity Playoffs.

Official Puppy Bowl XXI sponsors include BISSELL HOMECARE, INC, SUBARU OF AMERICA, INC., PEDIGREE(R), TEMPTATIONS(TM), RING, WISDOM PANEL(TM), ARM & HAMMER(TM) HardBall(TM) Litter, WALMART, and PROGRESSIVE(R).

Puppy Bowl XXI is produced for Animal Planet by Bright Spot Content, an All3Media America company.”